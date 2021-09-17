Zel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00283963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00139755 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00199455 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001035 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

