Zenfuse (ZEFU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $109,849.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $109,849.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

