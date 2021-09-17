Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $24,587.56 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00132859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

