Zero Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $22,653.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00283330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00140195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00197648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002507 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,486,177 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

