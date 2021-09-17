Zerogoki USD Price Tops $0.95 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $39,811.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00133623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,578 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.