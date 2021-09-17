Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Zilla coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 1% against the dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $380,153.24 and approximately $9,370.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00131959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

