Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $23,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total value of $183,608.23. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,621.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 160.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.