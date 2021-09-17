Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.53 Million

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $704.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.70 million to $716.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

