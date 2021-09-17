Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.53 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $704.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.70 million to $716.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.