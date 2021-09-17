ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $0.80

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $158.10 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00118516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.11 or 0.07109126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.69 or 1.00252610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00820944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

