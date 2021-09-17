Zloadr Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 70.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Zloadr has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00135283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

