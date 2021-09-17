Zloadr (ZDR) Trading 45.8% Higher This Week

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 61.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Zloadr has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $1,624.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zloadr Coin Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

