ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $453,585.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 5% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $453,585.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00180878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.74 or 0.07188763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.18 or 0.99762763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00829120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 50,313,189 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.