ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 296.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $68.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,794. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,950,974 shares of company stock worth $1,533,948,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

