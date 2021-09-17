ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

