ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $74,741.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00180878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.74 or 0.07188763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.18 or 0.99762763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00829120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

