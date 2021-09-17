Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 81,568 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.66. 4,427,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.