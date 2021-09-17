Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $1,262,814.15 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $1,262,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.66. 4,427,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

