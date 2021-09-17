Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 14,066 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

