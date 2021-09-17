Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler by 12.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.17 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,984 shares of company stock worth $18,311,603. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

