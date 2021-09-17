Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $1,040,024.30 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $130,307.91.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00.

ZUO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,509. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

