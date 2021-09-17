ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $8,952.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00178810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.06 or 0.07143418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.89 or 0.99904964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00828038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars.

