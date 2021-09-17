ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 193,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 664,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,960. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.