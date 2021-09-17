Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,048,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,380,418. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $10,188,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

