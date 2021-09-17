Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 17,170 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,715 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $17,767.40.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $121,113.30.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,048,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,380,418. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

