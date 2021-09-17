Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.77

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 575804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Get Zynga alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,960,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,078,323. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zynga by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zynga by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Zynga by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 12.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $10,188,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.