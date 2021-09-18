$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 380,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,037. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $318,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 114.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

