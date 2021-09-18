$0.02 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GP shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 380,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $312.62 million and a P/E ratio of -31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

