-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 73,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 102,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

