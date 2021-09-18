-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $688.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 430,086 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

