$0.09 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on OESX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,323. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

