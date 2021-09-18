$0.09 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on OESX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,323. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.