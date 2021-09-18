-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.95 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.