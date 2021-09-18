$0.12 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $240.74 million, a PE ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

