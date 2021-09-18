$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

