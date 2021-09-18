$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,383. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.