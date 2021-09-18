-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEEM. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

BEEM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,796. The firm has a market cap of $201.71 million and a P/E ratio of -36.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.