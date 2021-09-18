$0.25 EPS Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.