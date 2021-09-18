$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,287. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

