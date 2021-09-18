-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,622. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 451,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

