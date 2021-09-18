$0.30 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 566,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.