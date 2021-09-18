$0.32 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,056,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 81,060 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,889,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,979,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 173,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,752,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,404. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.40 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.