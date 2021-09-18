-$0.33 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.36). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. 77,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.91.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

