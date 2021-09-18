-$0.34 EPS Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Equillium in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 103,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Equillium has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $187.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 629,123 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equillium by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

