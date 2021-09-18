$0.34 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

