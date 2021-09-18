$0.35 EPS Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,995,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,385. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

