$0.36 EPS Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

COLD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

