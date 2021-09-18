$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 1,227,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

