$0.57 EPS Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $89.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

