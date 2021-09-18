-$0.62 EPS Expected for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNDX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

