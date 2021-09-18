$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71,572 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. 596,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

