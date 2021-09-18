$0.70 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Cohu reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cohu by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cohu by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cohu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. 714,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,451. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. Cohu has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

